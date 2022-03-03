Market Analysts see Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.18 at the close of the session, up 9.28%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Announces Virtual Investor Day scheduled on March 25, 2022.

Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $0.09; best fourth quarter performance in four years.

Chico’s FAS Inc. stock is now -3.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.23 and lowest of $4.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.29, which means current price is +25.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CHS reached a trading volume of 4572817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CHS stock performed recently?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.60. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 4.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.28 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.21.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now -26.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 520.44. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of -$28,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]

There are presently around $465 million, or 81.10% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,579,890, which is approximately 3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,923,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.56 million in CHS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $30.46 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -4.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 9,373,026 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 8,605,552 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 80,178,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,157,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,044 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,819 shares during the same period.