Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $129.61. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Applied Materials Named One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Applied Materials.

Applied Materials continues to make gains in ESG as it works to empower a more sustainable and equitable world. The company ranked #31 on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2022, moving up from #90 on last year’s list. The company is grateful to be recognized for its efforts to Make Possible® a Better Future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9207794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.65%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $113.21 billion, with 889.00 million shares outstanding and 885.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 9207794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $173.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $158 to $153. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $166 to $172, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 178 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.17, while it was recorded at 132.16 for the last single week of trading, and 139.78 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.22 and a Gross Margin at +47.23. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 41.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.52. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $89,337 million, or 81.00% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,139,429, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,844,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.31 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.18 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

938 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 37,219,938 shares. Additionally, 691 investors decreased positions by around 41,673,388 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 610,386,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,279,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,986,046 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,776,386 shares during the same period.