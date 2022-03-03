Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Is Currently 1.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $20.47 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Mandiant Introduces Trending Evil Quarterly Report Series, Empowering Organizations to Strengthen Security Programs.

Trending Evil Q1 2022 report highlights the lasting impact of Log4Shell and prevalence of financially motivated attacks.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced the launch of Trending Evil, a new quarterly report series that offers an inside look at the most recent threats observed by Mandiant Managed Defense.

Mandiant Inc. represents 237.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.74 billion with the latest information. MNDT stock price has been found in the range of $19.835 to $20.629.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 3992559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $19.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.45.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.39. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 35.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.16 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.87, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.89.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $3,971 million, or 92.40% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.23 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $322.87 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,169,170 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 28,804,865 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 131,907,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,881,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,069 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 19,807,355 shares during the same period.