KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell -19.29% so far this year. What now?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 4.12 percent to reach at $2.38. The company report on March 1, 2022 that KKR Completes Acquisition of Leading Software Provider Yayoi.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the completion of KKR’s acquisition of Yayoi Co., Ltd. (“Yayoi”), a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises (“SMEs”) in Japan, from ORIX Corporation. All regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Yayoi is the largest financial and accounting software provider for SMEs and sole proprietors in Japan, best known for its namesake accounting and tax filing software that is widely used by Japanese SMEs. According to MM Research Institute and BCN Inc., the Yayoi Series has been Japan’s number-one cloud accounting software for six consecutive years by number of users, and the number-one desktop business software for 22 consecutive years, with over 2.5 million registered users. In Japan, Yayoi plays a leading role in assisting SMEs as they adopt greater digital solutions into their operations and migrate more functions to the cloud.

A sum of 3548724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.22M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $60.40 and dropped to a low of $57.69 until finishing in the latest session at $60.13.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.39. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $88.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.45.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.72, while it was recorded at 59.55 for the last single week of trading, and 66.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.29. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.72%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,647 million, or 77.30% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,868,538, which is approximately 9.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,016,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.65 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 42,285,888 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 43,173,357 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 358,644,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,104,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,073,466 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 11,329,025 shares during the same period.