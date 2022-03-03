KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Fiserv Inc. [FISV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] jumped around 1.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $98.74 at the close of the session, up 1.73%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Fiserv to Present at Evercore ISI’s 2022 Payments and FinTech Innovators Forum.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Evercore ISI Payments and FinTech Innovators Forum on March 3, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

Fiserv Inc. stock is now -4.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $99.27 and lowest of $96.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.34, which means current price is +9.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 3962859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $129.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.99, while it was recorded at 97.42 for the last single week of trading, and 107.13 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.69%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $57,569 million, or 91.90% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.91 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 666 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 54,402,279 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 61,576,869 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 477,150,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,129,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,143,033 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 8,688,136 shares during the same period.