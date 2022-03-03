JP Morgan lifts Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Sabesp – Material Fact: Approval of the 30th Issue of Debentures.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company”), in compliance with the terms set forth in Resolution of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”) No. 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it was approved, in the 961st meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the 30th issuance of simple, unsecured and non-convertible debentures, in up to two series, for public distribution, with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to CVM Rule No. 476, dated as of January 16, 2009, as amended (“CVM Rule 476”), in the total amount of one billion reais (R$ 1,000,000,000.00) (“Issuance”, “Debentures” and “Offer”, respectively), on the respective issuance date, provided that it shall not be admitted partial distribution of the Debentures.

It shall be adopted the procedure for collecting the investment intentions of the potential professional investors (bookbuilding procedure) in the Debentures, in order to define together with the Company: (i) the number of series of the Offer; (ii) the number of Debentures to be placed in each series of the Offer, according to communicating vessels system; and (iii) the final interest to be used in connection to the remuneration of each series.

A sum of 4964483 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares reached a high of $8.235 and dropped to a low of $7.795 until finishing in the latest session at $8.19.

The one-year SBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.75. The average equity rating for SBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.30 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.52 and a Gross Margin at +36.31. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for SBS is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.62. Additionally, SBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] managed to generate an average of $76,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $796 million, or 16.10% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 31,347,346, which is approximately 3.283% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,976,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.6 million in SBS stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $48.47 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly 46.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 12,112,683 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,909,969 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 83,884,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,907,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,534 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 830,025 shares during the same period.