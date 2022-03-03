International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $43

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] price plunged by -13.88 percent to reach at -$4.25. The company report on March 1, 2022 that INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

– 2021 revenue increased 31% to $4.1 billion on double-digit growth across segments; met or exceeded all 2021 financial goals with key financial metrics above 2019 levels.

– Full year operating income of $902 million, the highest in Company history, on strong Global Lottery operating leverage and company-wide structural cost savings.

A sum of 9182324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. International Game Technology PLC shares reached a high of $29.30 and dropped to a low of $25.47 until finishing in the latest session at $26.37.

The one-year IGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.42. The average equity rating for IGT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $40.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for International Game Technology PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on IGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IGT Stock Performance Analysis:

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, IGT shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 29.02 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Game Technology PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 2.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,107.52. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of -$85,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

IGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 30.18%.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,366 million, or 47.00% of IGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,013,922, which is approximately 9.495% of the company’s market cap and around 51.65% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 6,883,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.52 million in IGT stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $157.87 million in IGT stock with ownership of nearly 16.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Game Technology PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT] by around 18,582,447 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 20,290,693 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 50,847,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,721,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,793,400 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,563,897 shares during the same period.