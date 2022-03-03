Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] is -36.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] loss -18.94% or -1.34 points to close at $5.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6528792 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

– ZYNRELEF® has received 260 formulary approvals since initial launch in July 2021, with over a 90% hospital approval rate and over 60% of approvals have been for unrestricted usage -.

– Over 300 unique accounts purchased ZYNRELEF with 70% of those accounts reordering the product -.

It opened the trading session at $5.50, the shares rose to $5.85 and dropped to $5.345, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -50.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 13.38% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 6528792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.40. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.13 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $672 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,967,465, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,609,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.3 million in HRTX stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $47.62 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 24.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 15,444,231 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 6,278,842 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 95,099,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,822,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,622,464 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,940 shares during the same period.