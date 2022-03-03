For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] closed the trading session at $16.37 on 03/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.81, while the highest price level was $16.65. The company report on February 22, 2022 that QuantumScape Expands to Asia-Pacific Region With New R&D Center in Japan.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region with an office in Kyoto, Japan. The new property will feature a state-of-the-art laboratory for battery research and development.

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that is designed to deliver a combination of high energy density, or driving range, coupled with fast charging capabilities that are difficult to achieve with conventional lithium-ion battery chemistries. The company has a close partnership with Volkswagen Group and has established agreements with two other major global automakers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.23 percent and weekly performance of 10.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.74M shares, QS reached to a volume of 7037449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 24.05 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,676 million, or 37.50% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 17,866,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.53 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $145.37 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 13.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

226 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 35,285,418 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 10,268,378 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 56,818,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,372,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,065,243 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,268,820 shares during the same period.