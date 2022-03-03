For Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] closed the trading session at $8.79 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.96, while the highest price level was $9.27. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.87 percent and weekly performance of 32.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.45K shares, ORGO reached to a volume of 3847960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORGO in the course of the last twelve months was 31.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ORGO stock trade performance evaluation

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.38. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +71.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.27. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $19,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 61.34%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $402 million, or 44.10% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 8,456,876, which is approximately 13.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.66 million in ORGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.1 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly 33.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 10,158,681 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,762,782 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 37,640,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,561,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,419,688 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,123,202 shares during the same period.