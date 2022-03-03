For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $2.39. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Cognizant Names Stephen Rohleder to Board of Directors.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that on March 1, 2022, Stephen (“Steve”) Rohleder was appointed to its Board of Directors as a new independent director, effective March 2, 2022.

Mr. Rohleder, 64, is a former Accenture Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Executive, North America. His Accenture career spanned 35 years, during which he held several executive leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, Group Chief Executive, Healthcare & Public Service and Group Chief Executive of North America.

A sum of 4073713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $88.77 and dropped to a low of $86.28 until finishing in the latest session at $88.19.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.95. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $94.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.92, while it was recorded at 86.85 for the last single week of trading, and 78.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 11.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,151 million, or 94.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,297,327, which is approximately -3.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,623,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.51 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 29,284,167 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 22,999,266 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 427,336,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,620,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,684,852 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,072 shares during the same period.