ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] moved up 56.65: Why It’s Important

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] price surged by 56.65 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on February 14, 2022 that ECMOHO Increases Digital Marketing Efforts To Drive Growth.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase digital marketing efforts to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes and profits.

ECMOHO has partnered with B2C and B2B companies across industries and sectors to build brands, grow market share and increase loyalty and customer value with the right digital capabilities. ECMOHO has fully participated in Douyin to gain attention of younger audience. Through short video and live broadcasting, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

A sum of 106728818 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 475.49K shares. ECMOHO Limited shares reached a high of $0.5906 and dropped to a low of $0.321 until finishing in the latest session at $0.37.

The average equity rating for MOHO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

MOHO Stock Performance Analysis:

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.63. With this latest performance, MOHO shares gained by 20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3328, while it was recorded at 0.2436 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7755 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ECMOHO Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Total Capital for MOHO is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.07. Additionally, MOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] managed to generate an average of -$29,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 233,407, which is approximately 23.95% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 25,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $4000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly -91.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 91,594 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 281,187 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 76,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,494 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 110,185 shares during the same period.