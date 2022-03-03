DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock Reiterated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $101

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.73%. The company report on February 18, 2022 that DuPont Announces Agreement to Divest Majority of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese.

– To maximize shareholder value, DuPont will execute the previously announced M&M divestiture in two transactions; including greater than 80% to be divested to Celanese.

– Definitive agreement with Celanese to divest the Engineering Polymers business line and select product lines within the Performance Resins and Advanced Solutions business lines representing approximately $3.5 billion of net sales and $0.8 billion in operating EBITDA(1) in 2021. Gross cash proceeds of $11.0 billion, deliver an enterprise value multiple of ~14x 2021 operating EBITDA(1).

Over the last 12 months, DD stock rose by 3.38%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.43. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.28 billion, with 515.70 million shares outstanding and 512.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 3755612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $96, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 93 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 27.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.29, while it was recorded at 76.75 for the last single week of trading, and 76.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,201 million, or 75.80% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,557,331, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,179,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -1.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 31,150,568 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 23,751,547 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 318,022,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,924,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,449,733 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,288,476 shares during the same period.