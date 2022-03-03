Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] Revenue clocked in at $6.34 billion, down -17.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Crown Castle International Corp. [NYSE: CCI] surged by $5.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $174.07 during the day while it closed the day at $173.20. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Crown Castle Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2027 in aggregate principal amount of $750 million. The Senior Notes due 2027 will have an interest rate of 2.900% per annum and will be issued at a price equal to 99.758% of their face value to yield 2.952%.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $741 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by Crown Castle. Crown Castle intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program and pay related fees and expenses. Amounts repaid under such program may be reborrowed in connection with redeeming or repaying other outstanding indebtedness in the near term.

Crown Castle International Corp. stock has also gained 8.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCI stock has declined by -4.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.04% and lost -17.03% year-on date.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $73.71 billion, with 432.00 million shares outstanding and 429.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3584653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $198.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Crown Castle International Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $226 to $203. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Castle International Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CCI shares from 192 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle International Corp. is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

CCI stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.23, while it was recorded at 168.08 for the last single week of trading, and 187.55 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91 and a Gross Margin at +42.98. Crown Castle International Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

Crown Castle International Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle International Corp. go to 12.40%.

Crown Castle International Corp. [CCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,330 million, or 93.20% of CCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,894,000, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,010,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 billion in CCI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.3 billion in CCI stock with ownership of nearly 4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Castle International Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 791 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Castle International Corp. [NYSE:CCI] by around 19,479,318 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 15,685,364 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 359,630,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,795,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCI stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,743 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,118 shares during the same period.