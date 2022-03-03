Credit Suisse slashes price target on Ventas Inc. [VTR] – find out why.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] traded at a high on 03/02/22, posting a 5.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.12. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Ventas Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are proud of our company and team in 2021. With a relentless focus on execution, we drove the business forward amid continuing waves of COVID-19 and generated fourth quarter results ahead of our expectations. During the year we positioned Ventas to capture the upside in the multi-year senior housing recovery, delivered strong organic growth in our Office and healthcare triple-net businesses and enhanced the Company’s portfolio and financial strength. We also extended our long track record of value-creating external growth with $3.7 billion in new investments focused on our strategic priorities of senior housing and life science,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4076443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ventas Inc. stands at 3.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for VTR stock reached $21.51 billion, with 399.33 million shares outstanding and 397.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 4076443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $59.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $45 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 139.76.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.74, while it was recorded at 53.95 for the last single week of trading, and 54.57 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.77 and a Gross Margin at +19.89. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25.

Insider trade positions for Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $19,962 million, or 96.70% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,553,153, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,415,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in VTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

309 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 26,500,315 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 24,645,673 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 322,395,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,541,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,429 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,775,848 shares during the same period.