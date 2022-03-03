Cowen lifts American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -2.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.49. The company report on February 14, 2022 that AEO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results on March 2nd.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its fourth quarter 2021 results by press release on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s fourth quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5825829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $3.38 billion, with 167.64 million shares outstanding and 157.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 5825829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. On May 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 35 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 56.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.03, while it was recorded at 20.77 for the last single week of trading, and 28.45 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $3,728 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,139,671, which is approximately 0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 21,593,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.45 million in AEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $414.77 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -4.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 17,157,137 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 13,139,297 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 151,625,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,921,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,908,502 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,333,950 shares during the same period.