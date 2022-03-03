CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Is Currently 2.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $84.69 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in December:.

BofA Securities 2022 Global Agricultural and Materials Conference at 10:50 am ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022; and.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. represents 214.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.95 billion with the latest information. CF stock price has been found in the range of $83.18 to $86.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 4422357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $77.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $73 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $77, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 30.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CF stock

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.71. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 22.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.95, while it was recorded at 81.26 for the last single week of trading, and 58.34 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]

There are presently around $15,787 million, or 92.20% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,652,876, which is approximately 0.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,530,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.24 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly 58.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

337 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 25,966,347 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 28,322,724 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 137,420,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,709,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,709,823 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,899,750 shares during the same period.