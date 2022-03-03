Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $145

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $143.84 during the day while it closed the day at $141.20. The company report on February 25, 2022 that Delaware State University Returns To Wilmington.

Capital One and the University Unveil Donated Historic Downtown Facility.

Expanded Partnership Highlights Role of Infrastructure Investments and Unique Programming School of Graduate, Adult, & Extended Studies Anchors the Campus.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock has also loss -5.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COF stock has inclined by 0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.92% and lost -2.68% year-on date.

The market cap for COF stock reached $57.82 billion, with 438.80 million shares outstanding and 421.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3700588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $170 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $214, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 191 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.50 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.59, while it was recorded at 147.30 for the last single week of trading, and 157.50 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.90%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,822 million, or 88.50% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,054,345, which is approximately -6.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,936,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in COF stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.61 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 16,310,452 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 29,651,940 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 322,408,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,370,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,685 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,740 shares during the same period.