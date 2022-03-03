Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on BlackBerry Limited [BB] – find out why.

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.00 during the day while it closed the day at $6.78. The company report on February 25, 2022 that BlackBerry Grants Equity Inducement Award to John Giamatteo.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has granted an equity inducement award to John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity business unit.

BlackBerry is issuing this announcement pursuant to, and in reliance on, the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Mr. Giamatteo’s equity inducement award was granted outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 5.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -31.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.52% and lost -27.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $3.85 billion, with 571.14 million shares outstanding and 567.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.89M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 6746379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 641.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,465 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,918,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.65 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $170.96 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,667,061 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 13,387,759 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 181,077,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,132,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,059,970 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,184,579 shares during the same period.