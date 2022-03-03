C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.19%. The company report on March 2, 2022 that C3 AI Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue Growth of 42% year over year to $69.8 million.

Raises Guidance to Reflect FY 2022 Revenue Growth of 38%.

Over the last 12 months, AI stock dropped by -75.72%. The one-year C3.ai Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.13. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.38 billion, with 103.75 million shares outstanding and 86.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 4928249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $55.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $195 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.24.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.82, while it was recorded at 22.07 for the last single week of trading, and 44.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.89 and a Gross Margin at +75.70. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.40.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,177 million, or 48.90% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,134,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.34 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $100.6 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 12,107,024 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,210,876 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,025,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,343,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,936,972 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,165 shares during the same period.