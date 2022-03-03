Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Revenue clocked in at $3.43 billion, down -9.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -6.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.12. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Bright Health Group Names Leading Healthcare Expert to Board.

Matthew Manders to Join as Independent Director.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health”) (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled, Fully Aligned system of care built for healthcare’s consumer retail market, today announced that leading healthcare expert Matt Manders will join the company’s Board as an independent director, effective March 1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5556911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Health Group Inc. stands at 8.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.03%.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $2.01 billion, with 630.38 million shares outstanding and 598.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 5556911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has BHG stock performed recently?

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, BHG shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.39% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $1,752 million, or 85.00% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.81% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 79,937,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.41 million in BHG stocks shares; and DEER IX & CO. LTD., currently with $201.7 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 192,183,962 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 41,152,142 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 328,244,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,580,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,207,184 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,095,535 shares during the same period.