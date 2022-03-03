BofA Securities lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] gained 2.65% or 0.94 points to close at $36.41 with a heavy trading volume of 3600788 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that MAGNA Hosts 2nd Annual Equity Upfront™ Focused on Deep Engagement and Collaboration with Diverse-Owned Media Companies in 2022 and Beyond.

Launches Black consumer report highlighting the continued importance of Black-owned media in providing representative content to valuable Black audiences.

MAGNA, the investment and intelligence company of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its second annual Equity Upfront™, taking place on April 5 – 7th, 2022. The theme for this year’s event is “Invest for Impact” and will be a hybrid experience, both virtual and in-person, focusing on highlighting the impact of diverse audiences on media consumption and their impact on brand loyalty. The Equity Upfront™, which aims to accelerate support of Black-owned media businesses, will also allow brands to schedule collaboration workshops with media owners to plan for upstream investments in critically important diverse audiences. This year’s Equity Upfront™ will also coincide with the launch of MAGNA’s latest research on Black consumers and will feature the release of MAGNA’s new equity portal, a media guide of diverse owners designed to further media investments.

It opened the trading session at $35.89, the shares rose to $36.53 and dropped to $35.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPG points out that the company has recorded -2.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 3600788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $41.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.63, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 35.69 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $14,118 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.38 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,337,737 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 21,204,911 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 354,481,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,024,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,035,946 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,639,135 shares during the same period.