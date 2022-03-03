Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Revenue clocked in at $52.33 billion, down -0.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] gained 3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $100.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Best Buy to Present at the BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 8.

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 8, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Best Buy Co. Inc. represents 246.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.18 billion with the latest information. BBY stock price has been found in the range of $96.5601 to $101.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 6163764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $124.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $146 to $150, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BBY stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 130 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.03, while it was recorded at 96.41 for the last single week of trading, and 110.36 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $17,717 million, or 79.20% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,705,867, which is approximately -1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,872,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.13 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

429 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 10,085,529 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 20,002,386 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 152,225,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,313,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,172,605 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,894 shares during the same period.