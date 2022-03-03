Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] is -1.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.21%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon named 2021 AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise Category.

– McMahon honored among the AlabamaCIO 2021 ORBIE Winners.

– Long-running, peer-selected CIO awards program honors those who demonstrate excellence in technology leadership.

Over the last 12 months, BBVA stock rose by 5.11%. The one-year Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.28. The average equity rating for BBVA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.81 billion, with 7.00 billion shares outstanding and 6.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, BBVA stock reached a trading volume of 3722930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBVA shares is $7.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.84.

BBVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, BBVA shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.27, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 4.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.31. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $36,348 per employee.

BBVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 40.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $930 million, or 2.80% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 46,360,564, which is approximately 4.077% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 23,151,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.88 million in BBVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $80.22 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 14,724,115 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 9,748,834 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 141,336,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,809,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,131,575 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,695 shares during the same period.