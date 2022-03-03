Asana Inc. [ASAN] Is Currently -3.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] loss -3.42% on the last trading session, reaching $53.08 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Introducing Asana Flow: Connected Workflows for Effortless Cross-Team Coordination.

Asana adds integrations to Workflow Builder and Template Library.

Asana Inc. represents 185.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.94 billion with the latest information. ASAN stock price has been found in the range of $49.28 to $55.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 3242714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $87.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $143 to $103, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on ASAN stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 85 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.42. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.99, while it was recorded at 54.26 for the last single week of trading, and 79.31 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $3,231 million, or 67.10% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,309,015, which is approximately 4.079% of the company’s market cap and around 24.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,121,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.46 million in ASAN stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $248.07 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 8.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 11,469,404 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 9,385,205 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 37,942,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,797,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,802,207 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,163,102 shares during the same period.