Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] moved up 2.12: Why It’s Important

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] closed the trading session at $22.11 on 03/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.6861, while the highest price level was $22.135. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Announces December 31, 2021 Financial Results and Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.42 Per Share and Additional Dividends Totaling $0.12 Per Share For 2022.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.42 per share. The first quarter dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The Board of Directors has also declared additional dividends totaling $0.12 per share for 2022, to be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.03 per share per quarter. The first additional dividend is also payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.34 percent and weekly performance of 3.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, ARCC reached to a volume of 3857667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.45, while it was recorded at 21.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

There are presently around $3,121 million, or 31.85% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,750,928, which is approximately 7.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 10,280,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.56 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $125.09 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 1.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

337 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 13,946,015 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,287,952 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 120,933,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,167,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,506,523 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,817 shares during the same period.