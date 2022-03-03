Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain 3.72% so far this year. What now?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] gained 0.20% or 0.02 points to close at $10.04 with a heavy trading volume of 5896951 shares. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and 2022 Capital Budget and Guidance.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 financial and operational results and 2022 capital budget and guidance.

It opened the trading session at $9.95, the shares rose to $10.13 and dropped to $9.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AM points out that the company has recorded 4.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, AM reached to a volume of 5896951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, AM shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.21 and a Gross Margin at +65.21. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,555 million, or 55.00% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 31,346,762, which is approximately -3.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,049,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.12 million in AM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $302.34 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly -0.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 14,814,106 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 13,932,355 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 226,243,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,989,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,919,577 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,886,341 shares during the same period.