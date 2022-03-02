Workday Inc. [WDAY] Is Currently 4.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] gained 4.92% on the last trading session, reaching $240.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Workday Chief Strategy Officer Pete Schlampp to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Pete Schlampp, chief strategy officer of Workday, will present at Morgan Stanley’s TMT Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Mar. 08, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals not attending in-person may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

Workday Inc. represents 248.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.32 billion with the latest information. WDAY stock price has been found in the range of $237.72 to $249.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 6642531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $321.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $325 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $250 to $275, while UBS kept a Buy rating on WDAY stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WDAY shares from 320 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 11.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 41.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for WDAY stock

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.91, while it was recorded at 226.00 for the last single week of trading, and 253.20 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.50 and a Gross Margin at +72.41. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.28. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$22,594 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 15.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workday Inc. [WDAY]

There are presently around $40,283 million, or 94.00% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,013,022, which is approximately 2.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,272,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.23 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly 7.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 15,585,282 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 12,446,819 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 147,837,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,869,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,996,310 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,350 shares during the same period.