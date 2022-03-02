why Under Armour Inc. [UAA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.88

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] loss -3.63% or -0.65 points to close at $17.24 with a heavy trading volume of 8142551 shares. The company report on February 25, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE AGREEMENTS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced it has entered accelerated share repurchase agreements (“ASRs”) with each of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Bank of America, N.A. and Citibank, N.A. (the “Dealers”) to repurchase $300 million of its Class C common stock. The ASRs were entered into pursuant to Under Armour’s recently announced share repurchase program, under which approximately $200 million of share repurchase authorization will remain available upon completion of the ASRs.

Under the ASRs, Under Armour will pre-pay the $300 million purchase price to the Dealers and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 16.2 million shares of Under Armour’s Class C common stock, with any remaining shares expected to be received in May 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Under Armour’s Class C common stock during the term of the ASRs, less an agreed discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms of the ASRs.

It opened the trading session at $17.75, the shares rose to $17.85 and dropped to $17.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -28.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 8142551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $26.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.75. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 17.16 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 27.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $3,082 million, or 92.60% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,894,614, which is approximately -3.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,176,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.95 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $157.28 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 54.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 32,644,488 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 22,109,285 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 117,510,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,264,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,977,884 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,622,272 shares during the same period.