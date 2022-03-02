why Stellantis N.V. [STLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.52

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -7.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.82. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Jeep® Brand Reveals Image of First-ever Fully Electric Jeep SUV.

Today, during Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan presentation, Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer (CEO) of Stellantis, revealed images of the first-ever 100% battery-electric Jeep® SUV, as the brand continues its global initiatives toward the full electrification of its SUV portfolio. This new fully electric Jeep vehicle will be launched early next year, expanding the brand’s reach and taking the next step to the achievement of Jeep brand’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom. More information on the Jeep battery-electric vehicle (BEV) will be released in the coming months.

Jeep BrandBuilt on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4×4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand’s off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4×4 in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9597613 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stellantis N.V. stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $52.69 billion, with 3.13 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 9597613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $25.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 18.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.61 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.58 and a Gross Margin at +10.92. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 5.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.05. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $19,213 million, or 52.63% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.01% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 107,821,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in STLA stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $1.86 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -9.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 128,280,086 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 60,218,690 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 862,554,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,053,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,752,497 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,253,492 shares during the same period.