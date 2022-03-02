why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.62

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] jumped around 1.18 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $56.80 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Kohl’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.20 exceeds expectations.

Record full year 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.33, eclipsing previous high of $5.60 in 2018.

Kohl’s Corporation stock is now 15.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KSS Stock saw the intraday high of $59.94 and lowest of $54.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.80, which means current price is +25.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 5652321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $66.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $66 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $66, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KSS stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KSS stock performed recently?

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.06, while it was recorded at 55.64 for the last single week of trading, and 53.35 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.09 and a Gross Margin at +30.76. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.02.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 0.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.70. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of -$1,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -5.94%.

Insider trade positions for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

There are presently around $7,268 million, or 95.70% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,073,874, which is approximately -2.54% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,533,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $768.68 million in KSS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $409.66 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 19,965,031 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 17,954,441 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 90,029,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,949,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,720,677 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,036,403 shares during the same period.