why Flex Ltd. [FLEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.86

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.64%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Flex Announces 2022 Virtual Investor and Analyst Day.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will host its virtual investor and analyst day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, beginning at 1:30pm PT.

Chief Executive Officer Revathi Advaithi, Chief Financial Officer Paul Lundstrom, and other key business leaders will host a series of presentations that will focus on Flex’s transformation journey, growth strategies, market opportunities, capital allocation priorities and financial targets.

Over the last 12 months, FLEX stock dropped by -14.41%. The one-year Flex Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.03.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.23 billion, with 469.00 million shares outstanding and 458.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, FLEX stock reached a trading volume of 5940655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.71 and a Gross Margin at +7.10. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 12.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.17. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $3,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.45%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,335 million, or 99.70% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 55,019,450, which is approximately -4.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 47,062,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $776.06 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $679.12 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 42,764,779 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 50,034,415 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 352,013,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,812,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,121,470 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,939,530 shares during the same period.