why Avinger Inc. [AVGR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] gained 28.31% or 0.07 points to close at $0.33 with a heavy trading volume of 9545051 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Avinger Announces Successful Completion of First Cases with the Lightbox 3 Next Generation Imaging Console.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that physicians in the U.S. have successfully completed first cases with its new Lightbox 3 imaging console. The Lightbox 3 received 510(k) pre-marketing clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in January. Avinger is expanding availability of the Lightbox 3 to additional sites on a limited basis and anticipates progressing to full commercial availability early in the second quarter of 2022.

Over the past week, Dr. Jaafer Golzar, an interventional cardiologist and Avinger’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Ian Cawich, an interventional cardiologist at Arkansas Heart Hospital, used the Lightbox 3 to complete a total of 15 image-guided CTO-crossing and atherectomy procedures with Avinger’s Tigereye and Pantheris catheters. Both physicians treated a variety of lesion types above and below the knee, including in-stent restenosis occlusions, with positive acute clinical outcomes achieved in all patients treated.

It opened the trading session at $0.2775, the shares rose to $0.3497 and dropped to $0.2659, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVGR points out that the company has recorded -62.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, AVGR reached to a volume of 9545051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. On April 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AVGR shares from 4.30 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.93. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3553, while it was recorded at 0.2570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7417 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.60% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,551,113, which is approximately -0.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,554,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in AVGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.51 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly 0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 528,472 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,051,505 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,508,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,088,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,316 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 782,768 shares during the same period.