why AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.98

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $61.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that HONEYWELL TEAMS WITH ASTRAZENECA TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION RESPIRATORY INHALERS THAT USE NEAR-ZERO GLOBAL WARMING POTENTIAL PROPELLANT.

– Next-generation inhaler will use Honeywell’s Solstice® Air to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of propellant by up to 99.9 percent vs current inhaler propellant.

– Further demonstrates Honeywell’s commitment to greenhouse gas reduction and support of customers’ sustainability goals through innovative new products.

AstraZeneca PLC represents 3.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.33 billion with the latest information. AZN stock price has been found in the range of $60.90 to $62.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 8240532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $66.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 179.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.42, while it was recorded at 60.29 for the last single week of trading, and 58.40 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $30,552 million, or 17.00% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 89,840,751, which is approximately 9.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 47,105,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.84 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -3.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 37,250,919 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 51,487,913 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 413,108,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,847,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,171,301 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,650,557 shares during the same period.