Wells Fargo lifts Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] traded at a low on 03/01/22, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.14. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Completion of ZimVie Spinoff.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that the Company has completed its spinoff of ZimVie, Zimmer Biomet’s former Dental and Spine business. ZimVie shares will begin “regular way” trading on the Nasdaq today under the symbol “ZIMV.”.

“The spinoff of ZimVie marks a major milestone in the active portfolio management of Zimmer Biomet as we continue to strengthen our position as a global leader in the medtech space,” said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. “We are confident that this transaction will create shareholder value for both companies and will allow us to increase our focus and enhance revenue growth for our core businesses.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7105915 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for ZBH stock reached $25.27 billion, with 208.80 million shares outstanding and 197.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 7105915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $133.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $130 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $128, while Truist kept a Buy rating on ZBH stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZBH shares from 178 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZBH stock performed recently?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.76, while it was recorded at 124.82 for the last single week of trading, and 142.34 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 9.82%.

Insider trade positions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

There are presently around $24,200 million, or 93.50% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,761,864, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,407,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.46 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 18,701,692 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 18,535,054 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 153,029,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,265,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,918,723 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,928,613 shares during the same period.