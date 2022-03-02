Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] traded at a high on 03/01/22, posting a 7.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.40. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

The Board of Directors of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it has commenced a Board-led review of potential strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing Albertsons’ growth and maximizing shareholder value. The review will include an assessment of various balance sheet optimization and capital return strategies, potential strategic or financial transactions and development of other strategic initiatives to complement Albertsons’ existing businesses, as well as responding to inquiries. The Company has retained Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to serve as financial advisors to assist in this review.

“The Board believes the continuing strength of our business and the scale of our portfolio of assets warrants a deep and considered review of all possible paths towards maximizing value creation,” said Chan Galbato, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. “Albertsons operates more than 2,270 stores across 34 states with growing digital and omnichannel capabilities, along with a vast dedicated manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, which have become integral to the fabric of communities across the U.S. The Board believes that this review, coupled with an ongoing focus on accelerating our transformation strategy, will create enhanced value for all our stakeholders including our customers, associates, and investors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4071159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at 4.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $14.80 billion, with 466.00 million shares outstanding and 253.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 4071159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $33.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 27.52 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.33. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.22.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 9.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,213.17. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,151.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] managed to generate an average of $2,834 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 129.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -6.66%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,393 million, or 60.10% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $507.97 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 39,060,244 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 22,657,311 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 226,193,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,911,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,910,331 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 19,332,895 shares during the same period.