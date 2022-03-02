Wall Street Analyst Initiated Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.80 during the day while it closed the day at $17.23. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Announces January Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 458 Bitcoin in January 2022, and Curtails Energy Usage in Response to February Texas Winter Storm.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and hosting, announces production and operations update for January 2022, updates to the status of miner shipments and deployment, updates on the 400 megawatt (“MW”) infrastructure expansion at the Company’s Whinstone US, Inc., (“Whinstone”) facility in Rockdale, Texas (the “Whinstone Facility”), and an update on remaining flexible for the ERCOT power grid stabilization.

Riot Blockchain Inc. stock has also gained 1.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIOT stock has declined by -50.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.33% and lost -22.84% year-on date.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.01 billion, with 116.58 million shares outstanding and 113.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 13256680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $43.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 28.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 16.14 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $677 million, or 36.90% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,040,038, which is approximately 25.867% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,740,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.11 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $49.02 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 9.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 11,352,381 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 1,836,703 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 28,559,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,748,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,871 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 905,565 shares during the same period.