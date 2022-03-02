Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Infosys Limited [INFY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] loss -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $22.16 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Launching Infosys Metaverse Foundry: Service to Accelerate Enterprises’ Ability to Evolve and Execute Strategies for Virtual-Physical Interconnections.

– Infosys metaverse foundry is an integral part of Infosys Living Labs that’s driving the digital innovation agenda for enterprises racing to adapt to emerging priorities and market trends.

– Infosys will also take advantage of its metaverse foundry to extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse.

Infosys Limited represents 4.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.44 billion with the latest information. INFY stock price has been found in the range of $22.035 to $22.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 6930317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $22 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 67.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for INFY stock

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.73, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $14,677 million, or 17.90% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 65,512,222, which is approximately 13.424% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 63,971,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $701.35 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 6.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 74,177,847 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 90,850,663 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 488,453,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,481,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,970,586 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,962,006 shares during the same period.