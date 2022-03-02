UBS slashes price target on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] – find out why.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.49 during the day while it closed the day at $11.16. The company report on February 28, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARSHALL LUX TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) today announced the appointment of Marshall Lux – a prominent and highly-regarded financial services industry professional – to the Boards of Directors of the Company and its main banking subsidiary, New York Community Bank (the “Bank”), effective immediately. He was also named to the Audit Committee and the Risk Assessment Committee.

Mr. Lux has a long and distinguished career in financial services, spanning nearly 40 years and encompassing a wide spectrum of industry subsectors, including commercial banking, consumer finance, insurance, broker/dealers, wealth and asset management, credit cards, private equity, and FinTech. After attending Princeton University and Harvard Business School, in 1986, he started his career at McKinsey & Co., where he advised companies on core strategies and operational issues, including with respect to consumer protection, mergers and merger integration, new product development, expense management, and capital initiatives. Mr. Lux’s experiences at McKinsey also included advising financial institutions on various risk and compliance matters, including consumer compliance relating to retail banking, mortgage lending, and other consumer lending.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also loss -2.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has declined by -8.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.93% and lost -8.60% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $5.03 billion, with 464.05 million shares outstanding and 456.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 10151181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.05, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.37. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,253 million, or 63.00% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,971,826, which is approximately -9.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,394,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.77 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $216.18 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 22,477,661 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 32,542,758 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 226,892,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,912,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,116,653 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,621,705 shares during the same period.