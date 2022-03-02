UBS lifts ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] slipped around -2.96 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $59.65 at the close of the session, down -4.73%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that onsemi Divests Wafer Manufacturing Sites as Part of Fab-Liter Strategy.

Company entered into definitive agreement to sell its South Portland, Maine fab and closed sale of Belgium fab.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, is executing on its fab-liter manufacturing strategy with the ultimate goal of sustainable financial performance through gross margins expansion.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is now -12.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ON Stock saw the intraday high of $63.42 and lowest of $58.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.25, which means current price is +16.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 7333415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ON stock performed recently?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.28, while it was recorded at 60.92 for the last single week of trading, and 50.14 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.81%.

Insider trade positions for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $25,980 million, or 97.90% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,985,210, which is approximately 1.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,259,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.51 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 41,391,514 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 43,624,946 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 329,925,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,942,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,685,321 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,392 shares during the same period.