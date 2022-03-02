The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] Is Currently -1.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $38.68 on 03/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.38, while the highest price level was $39.24. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Kraft Heinz and the J.R. Simplot Company Announce an Exclusive, Multi-Year Strategic Supply Agreement for Ore-Ida.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) and Simplot Food Group, a division of the J.R. Simplot Company (“Simplot”), announced today that the two companies have signed a long-term agreement naming Simplot as the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Ore-Ida. Kraft Heinz will continue to own the Ore-Ida brand.

As a leading expert in potato manufacturing and distribution, Simplot is expected to help grow the Ore-Ida brand by introducing world-class innovation and technology to the business as well as creating greater efficiencies through vertical integration, including supplying potatoes for the brand starting with the 2023/24 crop season. As part of the agreement, Kraft Heinz will transfer ownership of its potato manufacturing facility in Ontario, Ore., to Simplot, with Simplot committing to make capital investments as needed to meet elevated demand. The handover of the site is anticipated in the second quarter of 2022. The Ontario facility currently employs approximately 600 people. Simplot will offer positions to individuals at the facility, with the employees receiving pay and benefits comparable to that provided to similarly situated Simplot employees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.74 percent and weekly performance of -4.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 6807437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.56, while it was recorded at 39.34 for the last single week of trading, and 37.74 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.38%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,257 million, or 79.60% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,891,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.83 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 566 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 46,861,197 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 24,643,484 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 699,964,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,468,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,317,408 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,480,269 shares during the same period.