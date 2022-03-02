The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell -8.49% so far this year. What now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -2.24% or -1.22 points to close at $53.15 with a heavy trading volume of 9746602 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Dreyfus launches BOLD shares supporting Howard University.

Offered exclusively through BNY Mellon, BOLD shares provide opportunity for clients to make a direct social impact through the Dreyfus Government Cash Management fund, its largest money fund.

Dreyfus Cash Investment Strategies (Dreyfus), BNY Mellon Investment Management’s affiliated liquidity manager, today announced a partnership with Howard University to help support its students in their educational journey with the launch of a new BOLDSM share class for the Dreyfus Government Cash Management fund. Offered through Dreyfus’ largest money market fund,1 10% of the BOLDSM shares net revenue, with a minimum of $300,000, will be donated to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence (GRACE) Grant annually.

It opened the trading session at $52.59, the shares rose to $53.50 and dropped to $52.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BK points out that the company has recorded -5.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, BK reached to a volume of 9746602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $62.50 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 214.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 85.28.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.88 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.56, while it was recorded at 53.80 for the last single week of trading, and 55.14 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 14.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $36,491 million, or 83.30% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,812,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.17 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 16,328,465 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 39,426,292 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 615,404,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 671,158,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,261,120 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,145 shares during the same period.