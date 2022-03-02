Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell -11.24% so far this year. What now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -1.59% or -2.7 points to close at $167.29 with a heavy trading volume of 6036582 shares. The company report on February 18, 2022 that TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference.

March 9, 2022, 9:45 a.m. Pacific time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI’s business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

It opened the trading session at $169.36, the shares rose to $170.005 and dropped to $164.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXN points out that the company has recorded -12.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 6036582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $198.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 208 to 206.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.46, while it was recorded at 168.67 for the last single week of trading, and 187.62 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $131,653 million, or 86.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,942,678, which is approximately 0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,785,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.84 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 2.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,129 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 40,018,023 shares. Additionally, 740 investors decreased positions by around 34,277,539 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 700,179,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,474,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,688,289 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,704,810 shares during the same period.