Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] moved down -3.88: Why It’s Important

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.45 during the day while it closed the day at $10.17. The company report on February 22, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021.

Sold the Leasehold Interest in the 419-Room Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile for $67.5 Million.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock has also loss -9.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHO stock has declined by -10.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.49% and lost -13.30% year-on date.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $2.20 billion, with 217.89 million shares outstanding and 215.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 6075346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.39, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23 and a Gross Margin at +0.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,288 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,275,293, which is approximately 1.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,161,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.88 million in SHO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $135.34 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly -6.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 28,046,560 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 25,069,896 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 163,186,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,303,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,204 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,386,038 shares during the same period.