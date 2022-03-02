Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on International Paper Company [IP] – find out why.

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] loss -5.19% or -2.26 points to close at $41.27 with a heavy trading volume of 7281825 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that International Paper Donates $100,000 to Help Rebuild Disaster-Impacted Selma, Alabama.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

International Paper is proud to be a force for good in our communities by donating $75,000 to Team Rubicon to help rebuild 10 disaster-impacted homes, and $25,000 to Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees, following tornadoes that devastated the Selma, Alabama community in 2021.

It opened the trading session at $43.10, the shares rose to $43.35 and dropped to $40.855, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IP points out that the company has recorded -27.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, IP reached to a volume of 7281825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.02. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.96, while it was recorded at 43.90 for the last single week of trading, and 54.04 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.81. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $13,541 million, or 85.70% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,092,319, which is approximately -1.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,451,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.14 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -41.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 38,327,389 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 45,333,074 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 227,409,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,069,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,537,932 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,330,714 shares during the same period.