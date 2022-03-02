Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is -4.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] traded at a high on 03/01/22, posting a 3.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.38. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Rocket Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Grew full year 2021 originations volume to $351 billion, up 10% from record 2020 levels.

– Generated Q4 net revenue of $2.6 billion and Adjusted Revenue of $2.4 billion(1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6135544 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Companies Inc. stands at 8.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.40%.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $25.09 billion, with 138.40 million shares outstanding and 125.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 6135544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $14.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $17.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.05. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.34 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +99.25. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $952 million, or 55.10% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,298,814, which is approximately 9.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.21% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.22 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.39 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 10,304,063 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,979,939 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 53,433,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,717,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,913,637 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,991,157 shares during the same period.