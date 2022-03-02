Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] – find out why.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] price plunged by -3.16 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

– Fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue grew 11% and 11% (7% on an organic basis), respectively, year-over-year.

– Fourth quarter and full year 2021 CareVention HealthCare revenue grew 16% and 20% (14% on an organic basis), respectively, year-over-year. The positive trends in our key annual metrics for PACE disclosed below, combined with our strong contracted PACE backlog of $45 million, give us confidence in our growth outlook entering 2022.

A sum of 5886866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 670.15K shares. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares reached a high of $5.77 and dropped to a low of $5.33 until finishing in the latest session at $5.52.

The one-year TRHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.13. The average equity rating for TRHC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRHC stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRHC shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

TRHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.12. With this latest performance, TRHC shares dropped by -48.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 5.49 for the last single week of trading, and 27.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.93 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.59.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TRHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 90.30% of TRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,693,915, which is approximately 5.646% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 3,467,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.76 million in TRHC stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $10.16 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly -33.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 5,618,818 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,050,423 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,137,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,807,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,483 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,598 shares during the same period.