Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Revenue clocked in at $1.49 billion, down -26.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.03%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Paysafe Partners With Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey for Payment Processing Solutions.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a partnership to provide online credit and debit card payment processing for the Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey mobile app.

Through Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey’s streamlined integration with Paysafe’s own best-in-breed payment gateway, the iGaming payments specialist with 20+ years’ global experience is now processing New Jersey players’ card deposits. Whether a bettor wants to wager on major sporting events or enjoy the online casino’s suite of branded and original slots, table games and live dealer titles, they can fund their player account in seconds using their credit or debit card, with the transaction processed seamlessly and securely by Paysafe.

Over the last 12 months, PSFE stock dropped by -81.76%. The one-year Paysafe Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.77. The average equity rating for PSFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.10 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 543.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.92M shares, PSFE stock reached a trading volume of 12413116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $14 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PSFE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PSFE shares from 14 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.91 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paysafe Limited Fundamentals:

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 45.80% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.92% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.63 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $159.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 35,786,953 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 73,435,331 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 217,785,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,007,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,289,132 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 69,186,097 shares during the same period.