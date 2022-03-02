Paramount Global [PARA] gain 1.42% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.86%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Nickelodeon’s Nick News Tackles Mounting Mental Health Crisis Among Kids in Candid Roundtable Discussion.

​Additional segments include a lesson about the economy from U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and a look at what it takes to prep for Olympic gold with the U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey Team.

Over the last 12 months, PARA stock dropped by -54.40%. The one-year Paramount Global stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.74. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.66 billion, with 650.00 million shares outstanding and 594.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.54M shares, PARA stock reached a trading volume of 20148876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.76.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.86. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.31, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 37.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.32%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,139 million, or 70.00% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $976.23 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 46,615,117 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 46,217,209 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 317,831,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,663,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,910,190 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 8,735,175 shares during the same period.