MP Materials Corp. [MP] Revenue clocked in at $367.20 million, down -9.67% YTD: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] plunged by -$4.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.95 during the day while it closed the day at $41.03. The company report on February 24, 2022 that MP Materials Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly production and revenues climbed 10% and 135% year-over-year, respectively.

2021 production of 42,413 metric tons represents highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.

MP Materials Corp. stock has also gained 0.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MP stock has declined by -9.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.77% and lost -9.67% year-on date.

The market cap for MP stock reached $6.83 billion, with 176.05 million shares outstanding and 145.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 5867575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $48.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.63, while it was recorded at 43.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.19 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.98 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 65.93%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,461 million, or 68.00% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,302,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $880.57 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $366.23 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 8,123,443 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 7,732,479 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 103,857,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,713,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,418,464 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,984 shares during the same period.